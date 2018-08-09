For first time ever, fans at NFL game were able to bet from their seats

AP

The Browns-Giants game on Thursday night gave fans watching on TV a chance to see Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley. It gave fans in the stadium the chance to place bets during the game.

As explained by Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com, fans at MetLife Stadium were able to wager on sporting events from their seats, thanks to New Jersey’s recent launch of mobile wagering. It marks the first time fans at an NFL gave have been able to place legal bets during the game.

DraftKings, which handles the mobile betting in New Jersey, told Fawkes there were no restrictions on mobile betting at MetLife Stadium, with in-game wagering on the Browns-Giants game available until late in the fourth quarter.

The Browns closed as one-point favorites. They won the game 20-10.