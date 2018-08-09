Four 49ers, including Solomon Thomas, injured in first quarter

Getty Images

The first quarter could not have gone much worse for the 49ers than it did Thursday night. Not only did the Cowboys outscore them 7-0 and outgain them 98-33, but even worse, the 49ers had four players injured.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was landed on by a teammate, leaving the field and heading straight to the locker room with medical personnel. The 49ers announced a head injury for the third overall choice in 2017.

Tight end George Kittle injured his shoulder, leaving holding his right arm. Running back Matt Breida also injured his shoulder.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith injured his hamstring.

The second quarter didn’t begin much better for the 49ers, as nine seconds in, backup left tackle Garry Gilliam needed medical attention before leaving for the locker room with a head injury.