Four Jaguars not on field for national anthem

Getty Images

Four Jaguars were not on the field during the playing of the national anthem.

Telvin Smith, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon came out of the tunnel after the playing of the anthem, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

The rest of the team stood.

The Jaguars created a stir last season when about a dozen players took a knee during the national anthem before a game at Wembley Stadium in London. They then stood for the playing of “God Save the Queen.” The team apologized to local military leaders for demonstrating during the anthem.