Jerry Jones “so proud” of Dak Prescott for quarterback’s anthem stance

AP

Owner Jerry Jones expressed support for Dak Prescott, who has received both criticism and praise for his national anthem stand.

The Cowboys quarterback said two weeks ago that protesting during the national anthem was the wrong time and wrong place. He made clear he backs Jones’ edict that the Cowboys stand for the anthem “toes on the line.”

“I’m so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team . . . for not letting it mess with their practices,” Jones told TMZ Sports on Wednesday night as he was leaving Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.

Prescott twice has reiterated that he stands behind his comments from the first week of training camp despite the social media backlash, including from some NFL players.