Malcolm Jenkins raises fist during anthem

AP

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins suggested that a statement would be coming from players regarding the anthem. On Thursday night, it arrived.

Jenkins stood on the sideline and raised a fist during the national anthem, reprising a pre-game gesture he made during the 2017 season. Neither the Eagles nor Jenkins should face any potential punishment, since the NFL previously suspended the operation of the anthem policy passed in May, reverting to the rule that allows players to protest, if they choose.

During pregame warm-ups, Jenkins and other Eagles wore a T-shirt that said “More than 60% of prison populations are people of color” on the front and “nearly 5,000 kids are in adults prisons and jails” on the back.