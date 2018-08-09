Martellus Bennett: Aaron Rodgers has the best arm, but Tom Brady is easier to play with

Getty Images

Martellus Bennett, the tight end who retired from the NFL this year after playing for both the Patriots and the Packers last year, had an interesting comparison of the two teams quarterbacks.

Bennett told Doug Gotlieb that Rodgers throws the ball better than anyone, but Brady is the better quarterback.

“I think that no one has more arm talent than Aaron,” Bennett said. “Aaron can pretty much do anything with the ball. I feel like Tom Brady is precise, easier to play with. It was easier to play with Tom than anybody else.”

Bennett said Brady has the leadership you want in a quarterback and that makes the difference.

“He makes the game easy, what he expects, where he wants you to be, where he’s putting the ball, he does so many repetitions with you, mental reps, physical reps, walk-through, he’s always letting you know,” Bennett said of Brady. “He communicates the best of what he expects. The communication between him and the receiver is on the highest level: What you like to do, what he likes to throw, if you ask him to do something he’ll try it.”

Bennett’s description pretty well sums up what most observers would say: Rodgers, at his best, throws a football better than anyone. Brady has accomplished more than anyone else to play the quarterback position.