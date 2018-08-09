Martellus Bennett: Aaron Rodgers has the best arm, but Tom Brady is easier to play with

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 9, 2018, 7:12 AM EDT
Martellus Bennett, the tight end who retired from the NFL this year after playing for both the Patriots and the Packers last year, had an interesting comparison of the two teams quarterbacks.

Bennett told Doug Gotlieb that Rodgers throws the ball better than anyone, but Brady is the better quarterback.

“I think that no one has more arm talent than Aaron,” Bennett said. “Aaron can pretty much do anything with the ball. I feel like Tom Brady is precise, easier to play with. It was easier to play with Tom than anybody else.”

Bennett said Brady has the leadership you want in a quarterback and that makes the difference.

“He makes the game easy, what he expects, where he wants you to be, where he’s putting the ball, he does so many repetitions with you, mental reps, physical reps, walk-through, he’s always letting you know,” Bennett said of Brady. “He communicates the best of what he expects. The communication between him and the receiver is on the highest level: What you like to do, what he likes to throw, if you ask him to do something he’ll try it.”

Bennett’s description pretty well sums up what most observers would say: Rodgers, at his best, throws a football better than anyone. Brady has accomplished more than anyone else to play the quarterback position.

41 responses to “Martellus Bennett: Aaron Rodgers has the best arm, but Tom Brady is easier to play with

  4. Brady teaches and coaches his teammates. Rodgers expects his teammates to be prepared and let’s the coaches to do the coaching. It’s hard to be critical of either one of them.

  6. Yes, Brady has rings, but he is not the GOAT. Aaron is a much better QB.
    I think Brady is great, but not the greatest. I am not putting down anything that the Patriots have accomplished in the past several years, they are a true dynasty. However, it is a team sport. Belicheck knows this better than any coach and has proven it.
    But when it comes to pure talent. Aaron Rodgers is a better QB.

  8. … and Marty is exactly the kind of hard-working, team-oriented player that everyone would want to get in the trenches with.

  10. Oh, I see, now Martellus Bennett is an expert analyst. It would have anything to do with the chaos he created and left behind, would it? Nah.

  11. Hardly a secret. I’ve said the same myself in PFT posts as have others. Anyone (outside of troll land) can see that Rodgers is (or at least was, pre-injury) a fantastic passer with a prettier deep ball than anyone. But there’s far more to being a QB than throwing, and Brady is a superior leader to all other QBs, a better tactician and better at reading D and pocket awareness, better at protecting himself and his catchers from unnecessary head-on hits, and far better at keeping his ego and criticisms of others in check.

  13. This is something we already knew, Brady is a great QB and a great leader, Rodgers is a great QB and a mediocre leader. There’s a reason why Brady has all those rings and Rodgers will end up with only 1. Rodgers is already throwing his rookie wideouts under the bus, Brady would never have done that, and that’s the difference between a me first guy and a leader.

  14. BangBoatWhizzinatorCateringIncidentRinglessLosers says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:25 am
    I’ll take what Martellus Bennett says with a grain of salt about anybody. He didn’t get along with teammates or coaches in Chicago & flat out quit when he was in Green Bay. His legacy is a bad work ethic, a distraction, posting mediocre numbers and having a turd for a brother.

    ——————-
    So you are saying Bennett is so hard to work with all those folks could not do it. But apparently Brady could. His aporoach to the job and leadership enabled him to succeed with guys others cannot. Not even Bennett was able to question how Brady operates with his team to lead them. Its an important factor because it leads directly to winning games and championships which lets all remember is the entire point of the exercise.

  15. Marty is a different kind of cat but it’s hard to argue this one with him. Rodgers is as physically gifted a QB as I’ve ever seen. Brady has made some pedestrian receivers look extraordinary, Deion Branch and Reche Caldwell come to mind.

  16. Marty gets bitched out by Rodgers for not going all out on plays and this is what he comes up with? who cares,they are both great HOF qbs.maybe Marty can give the presentation in Canton for both of them.

  17. Pretty much nailed that one Marty, if only Rodgers arm could be grafted onto the body of a real human being….

  19. Cue all the experts that know better than Marty because of A) His politics or B) Their own maniacal anti-Brady bias.

    I’m a million miles to the right of the Bennett Brothers’ social agenda, but I’m not going to be a clown and call his observations unqualified. Don’t embarrass yourselves either.

  20. jdreed68 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:25 am
    Yes, Brady has rings, but he is not the GOAT. Aaron is a much better QB.
    I think Brady is great, but not the greatest. I am not putting down anything that the Patriots have accomplished in the past several years, they are a true dynasty. However, it is a team sport. Belicheck knows this better than any coach and has proven it.
    But when it comes to pure talent. Aaron Rodgers is a better QB.

    ——————
    Lol. Its always fun the people that say sure the other guy is more effective, but my guy is better. Its the mantra of runner ups everywhere.Rodgers is a less effective QB than Brady. Hate it all you want but Brady has proven himself the best with on field results, Rodgers has not. No amount of fanboy love can change that.

  22. Bennett has the biggest mouth, but many tight ends are better receivers, blockers, and teammates.

  23. jdreed68 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:25 am
    Yes, Brady has rings, but he is not the GOAT. Aaron is a much better QB.
    I think Brady is great, but not the greatest. I am not putting down anything that the Patriots have accomplished in the past several years, they are a true dynasty. However, it is a team sport. Belicheck knows this better than any coach and has proven it.
    But when it comes to pure talent. Aaron Rodgers is a better QB.-

    That’s why Brady is the GOAT. More rings with less gifted talent. What Rodgers does by natural ability Brady had to work for. But that’s just throwing a football. There’s a bit more to the game than last second Hail Mary passes.

  24. Rodgers, at his best, throws a football better than anyone. That is true, while he is younger than Tom and has not played as many games as Tom ( due to bench sitting behind Favre for a couple years) Yet to this day…he has only won one super bowl.

    Brady has accomplished more than anyone else to play the quarterback position. That is the fact. He has Accomplished more with less and why?? Because he coaches up players to a level they have never been to before… and when they leave Tom they revert to old form.. and never quite reach the same level again.

    This says it all…………….

    Tom Brady GOAT…. Aaron Rodgers… HOF QB no doubt

  25. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:52 am
    Marty is a different kind of cat but it’s hard to argue this one with him. Rodgers is as physically gifted a QB as I’ve ever seen. Brady has made some pedestrian receivers look extraordinary, Deion Branch and Reche Caldwell come to mind.
    —————————————————————–
    On the one hand I understand your point, OTOH I saw Reche Caldwell play while he was with the Patriots and other teams, and he was never extraordinary. He was, however, serviceable with the Patriots right up until the time he dropped very catchable passes in the AFC championship game.

  27. zappyzuke says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:19 am
    Does anyone care what the race baiter says? No.
    ________________________________________________________

    You don’t have to agree with his political/social issues. But it is silly to disregard his knowledge on a football field – his opinion is extremely valid as he has played with both players. Just because you don’t like someone for their political beliefs, does not mean you have to turn a deaf ear to them or treat them subhuman.

  29. It’s laughable how many of the Viking trolls responding to this “news,” would fall all over themselves, giddy with delight, if Rodgers were playing for the Vikings.

    What a bunch of obsessed, preoccupied fight-pickers, with nothing better to do in their lonely lives.

    They actually believe they know the man, with their presumptive and assumptive “conclusions.”

    None of them have faith in Guaranteed Cousins, and who could blame them?

    Jealous much?

  30. It is so funny, so funny and nauseating to watch Packer fans flip-flop.

    They have no problem waving their titles in peoples faces, telling people Bart Starr was the only 3 peat guy for titles . But when it comes to Aaron, it’s a team game.

    Cousins hasn’t won a playoff game? Packers fans say he stinks. Rodgers loses a playoff game….packers fans say its a team game.

    This ladies and gents is the most hypocritical fan base in all of sports.

    You cannot debate a packer fan, if they are losing on the point, they change the argument.

    They did this when Favre went o the Vikings. They called him Brent and said he lost all the games for the Packers in the playoffs- ALL his fault, but when they lose now, it’s a TEAM game(which is what they said when Favre was still in GB- funny how that works).

    I wish I didn’t have to live in the center of these nitwits, but I do.

  32. countyk66ers says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:04 am
    Marty was good at dropping footballs thrown to his hands last year in Green Bay.

    ————
    And yet he caught them repeatedly in NE

  34. billtetley53 says:

    August 9, 2018 at 8:22 am

    It is so funny, so funny and nauseating to watch Packer fans flip-flop
    —————————–
    Nothing says nervous viking fan like this meltdown rant! Love it. Bring on Cousins!!

  35. This ladies and gents is the most hypocritical fan base in all of sports.

    You cannot debate a packer fan, if they are losing on the point, they change the argument.
    ——
    Salty Viking fan says what? Gimme a break and worry about your own team.

  36. “Easier to play with…”
    I thought the Pats fans were proud the team was more difficult to play for. Now the Pats fans are cheering that fact that St. Thomas is easier to play for….

  37. .
    It’s said that nobody in NFL history threw a better ball than former journeyman QB Jeff George.
    .

  38. “TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:00 am
    Brady wins postseason games, Rodgers usually finds a way to choke in them.

    Brady > Rodgers (it’s not even close)”

    You do realize that Rodgers has better stats than Brady in the playoffs, right?

  39. there is more to football than Brady’s “dink and dunk.” Of course it easier when the ball doesn’t go beyond 10 yards.
    #overrated
    #nodeeparmtalent

  40. Frankly I find it weird people even pretend this is a debate. Brady has triple the number of playoff wins as Rodgers — and Rodgers isn’t exactly a spring chicken himself anymore (34, drafted in 2005). If this really were a contest by this point we’d have a bunch of Super Bowls to judge them by since Brady is there every 2 years on average, but Rodgers … isn’t. And Brady routinely does more with less, every year making a bunch of UDFAs and “washed up” old players look like stars. As someone once said, the QB’s job is to win. This is not close.

  41. jman967 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:31 am
    “Easier to play with…”
    I thought the Pats fans were proud the team was more difficult to play for. Now the Pats fans are cheering that fact that St. Thomas is easier to play for….

    Yeah, no one ever said they were “hard to play for”
    It has been said the offense is hard for some players to learn

    Why do you people literally just make things up?

