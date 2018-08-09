Matt Ryan: Offense way ahead of where it was last season

AP

Matt Ryan repeated what Steve Sarkisian said during the offseason program: The Falcons are more comfortable now than a year ago in Sarkisian’s first season as offensive coordinator.

The Falcons were the league’s highest-scoring team in 2016, scoring 33.8 points per game. They dropped to 22.1 points per game last season.

“I think it’s huge,” Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Continuity in this league is sometimes hard to come by. There’s lots of change, but going into year two with Sark, his comfort level with our personnel, how to utilize guys and from a players’ standpoint, our comfort level with him, what he’s going to call in certain situations, I think we’re way ahead of where we were last year.

“And I think that’s going to benefit us when we get into those in-game situations of having a comfort level of what to expect in those type of situations. So it’s going to be huge for us this year.”

The Falcons added another weapon in Calvin Ridley, so on paper at least, they appear a better offense than last season.