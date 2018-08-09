Mike Williams playing “big role in the red zone right now”

AP

Wide receiver Mike Williams was listed with the second team when the Chargers released their first depth chart of the year this week, but there are reasons to think he’ll be playing something closer to a starting role.

Three-receiver sets are common, so Williams should be a frequent choice to play alongside Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams come the fall. The Chargers are also missing tight end Hunter Henry, which could mean fewer two tight end formations and more chances for Williams to catch passes from Philip Rivers in or around the end zone.

“I’ve got a big role in the red zone right now,” Williams said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. “Henry was a big red zone threat, and that’s a spot where I can help. So we’re working on a lot of that stuff right now.”

Injuries limited Williams during his rookie season and he only caught 11 passes in 10 games. Williams’ size — 6’4″ and 220 pounds — makes him a good fit for red zone work and his Clemson days featured the kind of ball skills that play well with that size, so he could be in line for a more fruitful second NFL season.