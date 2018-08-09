Mike Zimmer on offensive line: Stay calm

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went the R-E-L-A-X route to diffuse concerns about the team a couple of years ago and the head coach of another NFC North team is going with a variation on that this year.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Thursday that left guard Nick Easton will be placed on injured reserve after having neck surgery this week. Easton’s loss will leave the team without a projected starter on the offensive line and injuries to center Pat Elflein and right guard Mike Remmers have some worried about what kind of shape the Vikings are in up front.

Zimmer showed no panic, however.

“We’re going to figure out a way to get it done, so: Calm. Tweet that,” Zimmer said, via (what else) a tweet from Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “That’s my new saying. We’re going to get a bunch of Mike Zimmer Foundation T-shirts that say, ‘Tweet that.'”

Tom Compton is up next at left guard and has 71 games of NFL experience with 15 career starts. The team has four preseason games and the rest of August to consider other options, including those that might become available via trade or release by other teams.