NFL Network stands by decision to terminate Heath Evans

Getty Images

NFL Network is standing by its decision to fire former commentator Heath Evans, who bashed the league-owned cable channel on Twitter for the move.

“Heath’s employment was terminated as a result of his own misconduct – which he freely admitted to on Twitter today,” NFL Network said in a statement. “Before severing its relationship with Heath, the NFL carefully considered all of the circumstances, including the information that Heath provided. In the end, the NFL concluded that his conduct was not acceptable in our workplace and we stand by our decision to terminate his employment.”

Evans acknowledged on Twitter that he sent “pictures of a sexual nature” to Jami Cantor, a former NFL Network employee who sued for sexual harassment. But he also indicated that there’s more to the story, and that he has information damaging to the league.

“I will be presenting information that tells the whole truth which apparently the NFL doesn’t want the public to know,” Evans wrote.

Evans played fullback for the Seahawks, Dolphins, Patriots and Saints from 2001 to 2010. He was one of several former players who was accused of misconduct at NFL Network, all but one of whom are no longer at the network.