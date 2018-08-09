Nick Easton likely out for year after neck surgery

Getty Images

The Vikings have been banged up on the offensive line this offseason and it looks like one of the injured players will be out for the rest of the year as well.

Nick Easton went to see a specialist this week after he began suffering neck pain last week and the result of that visit was a trip to the operating room. Easton’s agent Joe Linta told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Easton had surgery to repair a herniated disc.

As a result of the surgery, Linta said that Easton will likely miss the entire 2018 season. Easton was set to start at left guard this season, although he was filling in at center for Pat Elflein this summer as Elflein hasn’t been cleared after offseason ankle and shoulder surgeries.

Tom Compton has been filling in at left guard with Cornelius Edison at center and Danny Isidora taking Mike Remmers‘ place at right guard while Remmers recovers from an ankle injury. Quarterback Kirk Cousins recently called the shuffling good preparation for the regular season and it seems at least one of the backups will be in a much more prominent role than expected.