Odell Beckham not expected to play Thursday night

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham made his only appearance of last year’s preseason in the team’s game against the Browns, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the field Thursday night.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Beckham is not expected to play in the team’s first exhibition game of the summer. Beckham has not played since fracturing his ankle in Week 4 last year, but has been practicing since training camp opened last month.

The Giants would obviously prefer not to lose Beckham to another injury while Beckham would like to avoid any injury that hurts his chances at landing the contract he’s been looking for this offseason. Last year’s matchup with the Browns provided a hint of the dangers that lurk in preseason games. Beckham left the game after taking a shot to the lower leg, although he avoided the kind of serious injury he’d experience about a month later.

While Beckham isn’t expected to play, another Giants starter coming off an injury is set to dress for the game. Anderson reports safety Landon Collins, who broke his forearm last year and needed a second surgery this offseason, is expected to be in the lineup.