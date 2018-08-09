Packers park Aaron Rodgers and many starters

AP

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been mindful of the work his veterans put in for years, even giving them minicamps off during the spring.

He gave most of them the night off Thursday, as the Packers open the preseason against the Titans.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the parade of veterans who didn’t dress for the game, along with offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Lane Taylor, and Bryan Bulaga, wide receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jimmy Graham and a number of other elders including linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive tackles Muhammad Wilkerson and Mike Daniels.

Brett Hundley started at quarterback for the Packers as he tries to rebuild some confidence after a rough spell last year when he had to replace an injured Rodgers.

He started in a quick hole, as Marcus Mariota led the Titans on a quick touchdown drive to open the game.