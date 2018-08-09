Patriots set to give Tom Brady a pay raise

Getty Images

Tom Brady is significantly underpaid by NFL quarterback standards, and the Patriots are prepared to do something about that.

The Patriots are expected to adjust Brady’s contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The new contract will apparently include performance incentives that can earn Brady significantly more than the $14 million base salary and $1 million roster bonus he’s set to make this year. Brady is currently set to count $22 million against the Patriots’ salary cap this year because of a $7 million of charge on a previous signing bonus.

It is unclear whether the Patriots and Brady will add any length to the contract. Brady, who turned 41 last week, is under contract with the Patriots through next season. He has said he would like to play until he’s 45 years old.