Patriots work out former Panthers wideout Brenton Bersin

Getty Images

Now that Jerry Richardson no longer owns the Panthers, it appears Brenton Bersin’s scholarship there has expired.

But he has continued to look for work, away from his patron. According to Doug Kyed of NESN, Bersin worked out for the Patriots last week.

The wide receiver who grew up in Richardson’s neighborhood in Charlotte, and who perhaps coincidentally has spent parts of each of the last six seasons with the Panthers, no longer works there. (It had to be particularly sad for him not going to training camp at Wofford College this year, since he and Richardson shared an alma mater as well.)

Bersin caught 32 passes in the four years he made the active roster in Carolina. He originally went to camp as an undrafted rookie in 2012. They dragged him back last November when injuries hit there, and he ended up starting.

The Patriots have been looking for reinforcements at the position after letting oft-injured Malcolm Mitchell go, and knowing that Julian Edelman will be suspended the first four games of the year. They signed veteran Eric Decker.