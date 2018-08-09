Raiders, Khalil Mack still not talking

August 9, 2018
Like Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack is holding out for a new deal while operating under the fifth-year option of a first-round contract. Unlike Donald, Mack isn’t talking to his team.

If Donald and the Rams are in the same zip code, area code, and ball park, Mack and the Raiders are in different solar systems, with still no communication in months.

This means that Mack remains a long shot to cave in and show up before Friday night’s preseason visit from the Lions, even though by rule holdouts in the fifth year of a first-round contract face fines in the amount of a regular-season game check.

For Donald, the price of skipping preseason games becomes $405,000, because his fifth-year option salary is only $6.892 million, as a player not drafted in the top 10. Mack, the fifth pick in 2014, has option-year compensation of $13.846 million. Which means that, for each preseason game, Mack can be fined $814,000.

The current relationship between the Rams and Donald suggests that he won’t be fined more than $1.6 million if he skips all four preseason games. Since there is no current relationship between Mack and the Raiders, it’s impossible to know whether the Raiders would collect more than $3.2 million if Mack stays away through the end of August. Mack would be wise to assume that the Raiders will.

So if Mack wants to convince any skeptics that he’s serious about holding out into the regular season, holding out into the preseason should go a long way toward sending that message. As far as he knows, the process of giving up regular-season game checks begins Friday night, when he potentially loses more than $814,000 that he previously has earned.

Which in some ways hurts a lot more than never earning it in the first place.

21 responses to “Raiders, Khalil Mack still not talking

  4. Khalil, come back to Buffalo were you got your start in college and more importantly, where you belong.

  5. A loyal fan doesn’t have to respect the lousy owner of the team they support and Son-of-Al has to be about the worst in the league. The fact is that Son-of-Al’s probable cash-flow issue with inking Mack to an extension he deserves was caused by throwing 100 mil. guaranteed at Gruden.

    Of course Son-of-Al did it a s publicity stunt without the common sense to realize that Mack is vital to any success the Raiders would have whereas Gruden is mediocre and certainly no better as a HC than Del Rio was. And the publicity stunt will backfire if the Raiders regress further on the field as a result because the PSLs/season ticket sales in Vegas will be result-driven.

    EVERY one of the 31 other teams would like to have a game-changing player like Mack as a starter on their roster.

    NONE of the other 31 other teams displayed an interest in Gruden before he was brought back by the Raiders.

  6. Thanks for the daily update. Who is your source that they are not talking? Both Davis and McKenzie have been silent on where talks are. Mack and his agent aren’t chiming in either, so I don’t know where these rumors swirl that they are NOT talking and light years away. When Mack signs, everyone can happily eat crow and find something else to pile on about the Raiders.

  10. why not just show up for the game and give so little effort they bench you (if they even bother putting you in)? Still sends the same message and you don’t lose money.

  11. araidersfan says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:39 pm
    “…Gruden is mediocre and certainly no better as a HC than Del Rio was.”
    ————————————–
    You don’t seriously believe this, do you? You 100% lose your Silver and Black card on this one. Come on, man. Seriously, stop trying to always stir the pot.

  13. unclebluck says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Khalil, come back to Buffalo were you got your start in college and more importantly, where you belong.

    ——————————————————————————-

    In case you didn’t notice the jills had the chance to draft Mack. Instead they decided to go with Sammy Bustkins. How’d that work out for you, sparky?

  14. It’s impossible for any fan to speculate on the future with Mack because we don’t have all the facts.

    Suffice to say that Khalil is as serious as a heart attack.

    I think he’ll skip the pre-season, will suit up for the regular season, then be months behind mentally, resulting in an average or sub-average year, then we start all this crap over again in 2019.

  15. The Raiders shelled out hundreds of millions for a move, a new stadium, and the first ever 9-figures-guaranteed coach.

    They simply do not have the cash left to place in escrow for the guaranteed money on a new Mack deal.

    Cap space isn’t the issue. The issue is that the Raiders literally don’t have enough money for a new Mack deal.

  16. kemp13 says:
    So players aren’t paid for exhibition games, but the team can fine them for not showing up?
    Yeah. That seems fair.


    As your mother may or may not have told you many times, life isn’t always fair.
    Fans ultimately pay a player’s salary. Is is fair that season ticket holders have to pay the same full price for exhibition games as they do for regular season games, even though some of the biggest names they’re paying to see won’t play, while others can’t even be bothered to show up for work?
    Bottom line: The CBA, which the players had a hand in negotiating, says players can be fined for holding out and missing an exhibition game. End of story.
    “Fair” isn’t always a part of the equation, just as it wasn’t when your mom gave your brother or sister a bigger cookie than you.

  17. JoeToronto says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:49 pm
    Even Buffalo’s college players wouldn’t want to play in OAK, LA, OAK, Vegas, Mexico City.
    Just move baby!
    *******************************************************************
    My stalker from Buffalow is everywhere today, I’m obviously parked in his head.

    One nation, Raider Nation.

  18. I wouldn’t want to play for that joke of a franchise either. Besides, they have no money to give him.

  19. JoeToronto says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:49 pm
    Even Buffalo's college players wouldn't want to play in OAK, LA, OAK, Vegas, Mexico City.
Just move baby!
    Just move baby!
    *******************************************************************
    My stalker from Buffalow is everywhere today, I'm obviously parked in his head.

One nation, Raider Nation.

    One nation, Raider Nation.

    ——————————————-

    What is the address of Raider Nation? Doesn’t matter…good thing you can forward mail.

  20. joetoronto says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    Even Buffalo's college players wouldn't want to play in OAK, LA, OAK, Vegas, Mexico City.
Just move baby!
    Just move baby!
    —————————————
    Sad that you can’t even come up with your own user name, but instead have to piggy back off of Joe. Why don’t YOU “just move-on, Baby!”

  21. kcsam76 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    araidersfan says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:39 pm
    "…Gruden is mediocre and certainly no better as a HC than Del Rio was."
    ————————————–
    You don’t seriously believe this, do you? You 100% lose your Silver and Black card on this one. Come on, man. Seriously, stop trying to always stir the pot.

    =========================

    Gruden is popular with the gullible elements of the fan-base because he’s a good pitchman who high-fives the fans in the stadium, appears on radio shows, etc. I was never sold on his act at any point in time.

    But sure, I can compare Gruden to Del Rio using the facts:

    – Gruden went 8-8 in his first 2 years of the initial Raiders stint and didn’t make the playoffs (or have a winning season) until his 3rd year when he knew that Al Davis would fire him if he didn’t produce.

    – Del Rio took over a 3-13 team and went 7-9 & 12-4 in his first 2 years making the playoffs in his 2nd year which was BETTER than Gruden. The Raiders regressed to 6-10 last year mainly because Son-of-Al forced Lynch the cancer onto the team and Carr got his way with having Downing replace Musgrave.

    As for Gruden’s Super Bowl win? The Raiders were doomed (and Gruden benefited) mainly due to Barret Robbins’ unfortunate breakdown on the eve of the game. If this hadn’t happened then the Raiders game plan would’ve been to go with a run-oriented offensive attack which Gruden wouldn’t have been able to handle.

