Raiders sign Quincy Mauger

The Raiders will have a new member of the roster when they host the Lions in a preseason game on Friday night.

The team announced that they have signed safety Quincy Mauger to their 90-man roster. Long snapper Drew Scott, who signed in May, has been waived to make room on the roster.

Mauger signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Georgia last year. He was placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season and stuck around the roster until being cut in June.

Mauger had 186 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and seven interceptions over four years with the Bulldogs.

Scott’s departure leaves Andrew DePaola as the only long snapper in Oakland. He signed a four-year contract with the team as a free agent this offseason.