Report: Antonio Callaway will play tonight

AP

Browns rookie receiver Antonio Callaway will play tonight against the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Police cited Callaway for driving with a suspended license and marijuana possession. His hearing was rescheduled for August 23 at 8 a.m.

Callaway’s explanation is that his car was shipped for Florida, and he was unaware the marijuana was in it. Police found a small amount, making in a misdemeanor.

But Callaway failed to inform the team of the citation.

The Browns drafted Callaway in the fourth round despite knowing he would enter the league in Stage 1 one of the substance abuse program from a diluted urine sample at the NFL Combine. He later admitted to NFL Network that he smoked a couple of weeks before the combine.

Callaway missed all of the 2017 season, one of nine Florida players suspended for participating in a credit card scam.