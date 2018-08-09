Report: Dak Prescott will play, with most Cowboys starters getting a series or two

AP

The Cowboys rarely play their starting quarterback in the preseason opener. In fact, they usually rest most of their starters in the first fake football game of August.

But Jason Garrett has decided to deviate from the team’s traditional routine.

Dak Prescott and the majority of the team’s starters will play a series or two tonight against the 49ers, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and weakside linebacker Sean Lee are the exceptions, per Moore.

Garrett’s decision likely stems from the passing game’s struggles in training camp thus far. The Cowboys have overhauled their receiving and tight end corps.

The Cowboys list Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams as the starters at receiver, with Geoff Swaim taking over the starting tight end job from the retired Jason Witten.