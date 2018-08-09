Report: Patriots LB Harvey Langi out 4-5 weeks

AP

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi‘s rookie season was cut short by injuries he suffered in a car accident and his second season has taken a bad turn as well.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Langi will miss 4-5 weeks due to an internal laceration that has created concern about his kidney. Langi reportedly took a hit to the side during a recent Patriots practice.

Langi and his wife were hospitalized after being rear ended by another vehicle last October. He missed the rest of the season while on the non-football injury list.

Langi made one tackle in his only regular season action of last season.