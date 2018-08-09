Saquon Barkley starts with a bang

AP

The Giants waited nearly four months to see running back Saquon Barkley run the ball in a game and they didn’t waste a minute putting that to rest on Thursday night.

Barkley took a handoff from Eli Manning on the Giants’ first offensive play of the game and broke off exactly the kind of play that his new team was hoping to get. He ran for 39 yards before being pushed out of bounds by Browns safety Damarious Randall.

Barkley lost two yards on his next two carries and then ran twice more for six yards on the Giants’ second possession of the evening. Barkley left the game after Manning was sacked to end that drive and he’ll have to wait for his first reception as an NFL player.

The final four runs of the night proved that it won’t always be roses for Barkley, but that opening run won’t do anything to take away the rose-colored glasses that are gazing into the second overall pick’s future.