Stefon Diggs and Xavier Rhodes: All is well after “family thing”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were on the same page Thursday after being held out of Wednesday afternoon’s practice by head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer said the pair “did not make me happy” by getting into it with one another during a walkthrough on Wednesday morning and called their behavior “juvenile” on Thursday. Zimmer added that “everything is good” now and both players echoed that when they spoke to the media.

Diggs called it a “family thing” that’s now in the past and Rhodes used a similar analogy to explain what happened between the players.

“It was just the competitive nature in us,” Rhodes said, via the Pioneer Press. “I didn’t want to lose. He didn’t want to lose. … It’s stuff like that if you have a sibling you grow up with and he does something you don’t like and then something tends to go off.”

Diggs also went to the time-honored training camp tradition of saying it will feel good to hit someone on another team after a long run of practices. He’ll get his chance in Denver on Saturday night.