Three Dolphins protest during anthem

AP

Last year, three Dolphins consistently took a knee during the national anthem: receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas, and safety Michael Thomas. Still is the only one left, and he was joined in protest during the anthem on Thursday night by a free-agent arrival.

Via multiple reports, former Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson also took a knee during the anthem. New Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn separately raised a fist during the anthem.

Three weeks ago, the NFL suspended enforcement against the players a new anthem policy that requires those inclined to protest to stay in the locker room, after word emerged that the Dolphins listed violation of the anthem policy as conduct that could trigger a fine or a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association met to attempt to resolve the anthem issue nearly two weeks ago, with no agreement reached.