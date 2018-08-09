Three Seahawks head to locker room for anthem

Getty Images

Left tackle Duane Brown, defensive end Branden Jackson and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson all retreated to the Seahawks locker room for the playing of the national anthem ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener with the Indianapolis Colts.

None of the players remaining on the field – either for Seattle or Indianapolis – appeared to make any statements of protest during the playing of the anthem.

Brown, Jackson and Jefferson all were among a group of Seahawks players that sat for the national anthem throughout last season as a statement of protest for social injustice and police brutality. Seattle’s entire defensive line, along with Brown, routinely sat for the anthem last year.

The NFL instituted a policy for the anthem this season requiring players to stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room for the playing of the anthem. However, discussions between the league and the NFL Players’ Association are ongoing over protocol moving forward and the league confirmed that no fines for violations of the policy will be instituted while discussions continue.