Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Bills team president Kim Pegula is excited about the progress of both her football and hockey teams.

Dolphins LS John Denney is a Miami institution.

Patriots QB Tom Brady keeps the pace up in practice.

The Jets aren’t tipping their hand about preseason QB rotations (because these things are top secret and important).

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is already a social media star.

Bengals fans don’t seem to be clamoring for preseason tickets.

Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield isn’t fazed by being a backup.

For players like Steelers return man Quadree Henderson, tonight is the Super Bowl.

Texans NT D.J. Reader has people comparing him to trees.

Tonight, Colts QB Andrew Luck will play in a game for the first time in 585 days.

Some young Jaguars WRs will get their chance to impress tonight.

Titans LB Will Compton sits atop the depth chart.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has no ill will toward his previous team.

Chiefs rookie QB Chase Litton has been leaning on defensive teammates.

Chargers QBs Geno Smith and Cardale Jones are battling for the backup job.

The Raiders got a little heated during a joint practice with the Lions.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has the support of Ice Cube. Of course.

The Giants have other rookies beyond Saquon Barkley to watch tonight.

Eagles P Cameron Johnson doesn’t have a leg up on a job yet.

Washington players are definitely ready to look at someone else.

Bears RB Jordan Howard has some things to prove in the passing game.

Lions rookie G Frank Ragnow misses his dog (and Bear is clearly a good doggo).

Packers CB Josh Jackson wants to “play cleaner” in the preseason.

The Vikings have some quality competition for WR jobs.

Life is good for Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

The Panthers will see plenty of familiar faces in Buffalo tonight.

Saints QB Taysom Hill has found another new role.

Buccaneers rookie RB Ronald Jones is ready to take center stage.

Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen figures to get a long look.

A number of Rams starters are expected to sit out the opener.

The story of 49ers legend Dwight Clark’s fur coat is a good one.

Seahawks S Tedric Thompson will get the first shot at replacing Earl Thomas.