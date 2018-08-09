Todd Bowles doesn’t think Sam Darnold is far behind

AP

When quarterback Sam Darnold signed his rookie deal a few days into training camp, Jets coach Todd Bowles said he needed to put his head down to concentrate on catching up on what he’s missed.

It’s been over a week since Darnold arrived and the team is set for their preseason opener on Friday against the Falcons, which made it a moment to check in with Bowles about the first-round pick’s progress.

“It’s hard to tell,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “That is hard to tell. I think he’s caught up on what he does offensively, as well as Josh and Teddy, but the defensive packages go in every day too. So, he’s not seeing the base, he’s just getting caught up on the base three days that the defense has put in and get used to seeing everything. But like I said, he is sharp and he studies and I don’t see him behind as far as catching up mentally.”

Bowles didn’t say how the quarterback work would break down on Friday beyond saying Darnold, Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater will all be ready to go.

Darnold took the most reps in Wednesday’s practice and figures to see a lot of time as he works to close whatever gap remains with his veteran teammates. Bridgewater would seem to be a good bet to play more than McCown both because of how little he’s played the last two years and because the team may want to see if there’s trade interest in him before the preseason is out.