Tom Brady gets a chance to make another $5 million

AP

Tom Brady will have the opportunity to make another $5 million this season after renegotiating his contract with the Patriots.

Brady’s deal has been tweaked so that he has another $5 million in incentives for this season, in addition to his $14 million base salary and $1 million roster bonus, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots did something similar last year with tight end Rob Gronkowski, adding incentives to his contract. There’s no word on the specific nature of Brady’s performance incentives.

Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have long had a close relationship, and it’s no surprise that Kraft would be willing to give Brady the chance to earn more money without demanding more years on his contract. And despite the reports last year of friction between Brady and coach Bill Belichick, there’s no doubt that Belichick wants Brady to remain his quarterback.

Although Brady has not signed his restructured contract yet, he could do so within the next day.