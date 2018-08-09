Tom Brady gets a chance to make another $5 million

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 9, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
Tom Brady will have the opportunity to make another $5 million this season after renegotiating his contract with the Patriots.

Brady’s deal has been tweaked so that he has another $5 million in incentives for this season, in addition to his $14 million base salary and $1 million roster bonus, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots did something similar last year with tight end Rob Gronkowski, adding incentives to his contract. There’s no word on the specific nature of Brady’s performance incentives.

Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have long had a close relationship, and it’s no surprise that Kraft would be willing to give Brady the chance to earn more money without demanding more years on his contract. And despite the reports last year of friction between Brady and coach Bill Belichick, there’s no doubt that Belichick wants Brady to remain his quarterback.

Although Brady has not signed his restructured contract yet, he could do so within the next day.

24 responses to “Tom Brady gets a chance to make another $5 million

  4. Here come the “I hate cheaters” comments.

    How much is Kraft paying Brady under the table?

    Is the incentive based upon him cheating and not getting caught?

    Lol.

  5. Slow Joe (Bucs fan) says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    Even if he makes all the incentives and gets all the money, he’ll be underpaid by the current market standards.
    ————–

    If you’re counting the $20M that he makes this year, sure. But every time he gets a new deal he gets money up front. He gets so much credit for being underpaid each year. When it reality the underpayment isn’t that large because he gets it up front. Overall, he could still make more money but it’s not like he’s taking $10M when everyone else is getting $25-30M. Counting money he got up front, he’s probably closer to $25M on average.

  6. Why no mention of “tension” in this article. You mentioned: Bill Belicick, Robert Kraft & Tom Brady — don’t you know they have TENSION between them? This payoff for Brady is PROOF.

  8. But once he gets an ‘old man’ injury this year like a bum knee or shoulder he loses the incentive….just saying.

  9. Incentives? For the GOAT that has brought you 5 rings? So if Tom hits the incentives he makes $20M a year?? What an insulting embarrasment! And fanboys who claim that it’s ok because Gisele makes money too……..you simply don’t have a clue about the real business world.

  11. He deserves that much and more.

    A consummate professional who arguably is the best ever at his position. I don’t know if there has ever been a QB who has done more with less talent around him his entire career

  13. Well deserved except in the limited minds of the few dimwits who continue to believe that someone let air out of footballs. Anyone capable of understanding 7th grade science knows that it was the cold weather & rain that dropped the PSI in both the Colts and Patriots footballs.

    Roger Goodell is still hiding the PSI report from the 2015 NFL season because even dimwits might be able to understand this simple concept if the were allowed to see a report showing footballs always dropping PSI during cold weather games. Dropping even lower when the footballs also get wet.

  16. troubledoneswhobathe says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm
    Incentives? For the GOAT that has brought you 5 rings? So if Tom hits the incentives he makes $20M a year?? What an insulting embarrasment! And fanboys who claim that it’s ok because Gisele makes money too……..you simply don’t have a clue about the real business world.

    —————

    You are right that it has nothing to do with Gisele, but you are wrong that it’s an insult. Brady is in exactly the situation he wants to be in. Winning will guarantee his brand lasts for years to come. He will end up a billionaire at some point. Sacrificing a bit to stay in a winning situation is strategic.

  17. Thetruthspeaks says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Here come the “I hate cheaters” comments.

    How much is Kraft paying Brady under the table?

    Is the incentive based upon him cheating and not getting caught?

    Lol.
    —————————————-
    Like your user name says….The Truth Speaks….and the truth is that between Brady and The Hoodie there is a scandal attached to each of those SB victories and some non SB campaigns….maybe your moniker should be “The Truth Hurts”…..

  18. harryshavik says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    Why no mention of “tension” in this article. You mentioned: Bill Belicick, Robert Kraft & Tom Brady — don’t you know they have TENSION between them? This payoff for Brady is PROOF.

    ————

    This is a multi-billionaire and two multi-millionaires who are all self made. They are the top tier in terms of professionalism in their business. If they didn’t have tension that would really unusual. There is a ton at stake. Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world and his whole organizational strategy is based on tension and conflict driving the best decisions.

  19. Wait until the Patriots become obscure and no longer having all the headlines. All these Pats fans that have been high on the horse for the last decade will go right back under that rock
    Some of the worst fair weather fans in all of professional sports

  20. @Bullshiggidy,

    I doubt Brady will end up a billionaire after football because he is a polarizing figure. He will still be very wealthy no doubt about it.

  21. troubledoneswhobathe says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm
    Incentives? For the GOAT that has brought you 5 rings? So if Tom hits the incentives he makes $20M a year?? What an insulting embarrasment! And fanboys who claim that it’s ok because Gisele makes money too……..you simply don’t have a clue about the real business world.
    ———-
    Maybe you’re new to Patriot stories, or Brady stories. Tom Brady has always left money on the table. The patriots use that to keep guys they want. Brady has never been about the $, holding his team hostage, unlike Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, and yes- Kirk Cousins.

  23. troubledoneswhobathe says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Incentives? For the GOAT that has brought you 5 rings? So if Tom hits the incentives he makes $20M a year?? What an insulting embarrasment! And fanboys who claim that it’s ok because Gisele makes money too……..you simply don’t have a clue about the real business world.

    Oh you mean the real business world where two parties negotiate a contract and come to an agreement?

  24. This is where Brady shines past Rodgers. Even though I think that Rodgers is a more talented QB, Brady is very classy when it comes to contract talks and deals to keep the team in a better financial state. This is one of the huge reasons the Pats can keep a winning team together.

