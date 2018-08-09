Vikings put in a call to retired guard Joe Berger

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 9, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

It may be too early to term this a desperate call, but the Vikings did reach out to a retired guy after finding out guard Nick Easton would likely miss the entire season because of a neck problem.

At least this one is unlikely to end in profanity and deleted tweets.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings called about retired guard Joe Berger to see if he was interested in returning, but Berger said he intended to stay retired.

Berger played 13 seasons in the league, the last seven with the Vikings. He was the kind of versatile interior blocker teams love to keep around, which explains why they were quick to check in.

Berger announced in March he was finished with football, and said recently he was at peace with the decision to walk away.

The Vikings will doubtless continue to shake the tree looking for depth, as they didn’t spend all that money on Kirk Cousins to leave him vulnerable. That does not mean they’re going to call Richie Incognito back, after he said the Vikings were interested (which they didn’t seem to be), and called coach Mike Zimmer a liar on Twitter.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Vikings put in a call to retired guard Joe Berger

  1. I wish Richie Incognito would have handled this better.

    Total headcase but he’d be our best offensive lineman by a mile.

  4. Or they could wait til roster cuts and maybe got a decent utility guy, that still has the desire to play….

    Did Berger try to stay in “football” shape after making that choice I think of Joe Thomas from Cleveland talking about shedding excessive weight once he decided to hang up the cleats.

  6. The Vikes can’t call Incognito now… sure they could have before but he’s already shown himself to be a character risk and that crap won’t fly with Zim.

  10. I don’t think you understand the DEFCON scale.

    ———–
    filthymcnasty3 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Commence desperation mode.

    Viking HQ now at DEFCON 4 as entire season placed on life support.

  12. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I think it’s too bad when this sort of thing happens. I just want to go on record as not celebrating, like MN fans did last year. We really are better fans.
    __________

    Welcome back, Carl! In your absence, your brethren have taken the typical Packer fan arrogance and hypocrisy to another level, so you’re going to have to up your game. Nice start, though.

  13. I doubt that Joe Berger has done much since his retirement in terms of working out that would be necessary for success at the NFL level. You could hardly expect him to start now just because the Vikings called. That speaks more of the team’s desperation than anything else.

    Still, Zimmer could call Richie Incognito with a deep apology and see if he might want to join the Vikings. Its not like Richie was on the verge of winning a Superbowl this year anyway.

  15. This is hilarious seeing the Packer fans so giddy with glee over the Vikings losing a player for the season, as if this means their season is over. News flash: The Vikings lost their starting quarterback after Week 1 and their star running back in Week 4 last year and still finished six games ahead of the Packers. I think they’ll manage to overcome the loss of their left guard, which is slightly more important than the third linebacker if you’re going to rank positions. It hurts the team for sure, but this isn’t a one-man team like some others I could name.

  17. Too bad they didn’t draft an offensive lineman this year with their first pick like everyone expected them to do. It’s not like their offensive line has struggled for the last decade or anything….who could have ever seen this kind of thing coming? Who needed the linemen still available like Will Hernandez,James Daniels or Connor Williams?

    Just about everyone knew – except the front office apparently.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!