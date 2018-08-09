Vikings to wear helmet stickers honoring Tony Sparano

Peter King on Twitter

The Vikings will wear stickers on their helmets to remember their late offensive line coach Tony Sparano.

The black stickers have “TS” in white letters, as noted by Peter King.

When Sparano died on July 22, it sent a shock through the NFL, where he was a popular coach with players around the league. He was heading into his third season as the Vikings’ offensive line coach and had previously been head coach of the Dolphins and Raiders, as well as stints as an assistant in Washington, Jacksonville, Dallas, San Francisco and with the Jets.

Sparano died of heart disease at the age of 56.