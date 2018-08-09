Why does the NFL keep playing a four-week preseason?

August brings 65 games of meaningless football. It also may bring commentary from the Commissioner about the possibility of shrinking the amount of meaningless football played in August.

It’s a topic that comes up during the preseason, with Roger Goodell often musing about teams being ready for the games that count with fewer games that don’t.

“I’ve asked every football guy, ‘How many preseason games do we really need to prepare your team and develop players and evaluate players and get yourself ready for the season?” Goodell said last year. “And I think that has shifted dramatically in the last three years. I think that coaches and football people think that you could do this in three [games], and I actually think that’s better for the fans. I actually don’t think the preseason games are of the quality that I’m really proud of. From my standpoint, I think that would be a really healthy shift.”

Goodell raised the topic of shrinking the preseason three different times last August. Under the labor deal finalized seven Augusts ago, the league has the absolute right to cut the preseason in half, without bargaining with the NFL Players Association.

So why hasn’t the league done it? Despite what Goodell has said, the people who employ and pay him don’t want it. And they don’t want it because they don’t want to give up the easy revenue that comes with much lower expense than what they pay players during the regular season.

So why does the Commissioner keep talking about it? Because it’s part of the broader justification for expanding the regular season. More than 40 years ago, the NFL staged 14 regular-season games and six preseason games. When the season expanded to 16 games, the preseason shrunk to four games. The league has wanted for years to slide to 18 and two or, at a minimum, 17 and three.

It hasn’t happened (and the league rarely mentions it publicly) because the league simply can’t reconcile more regular-season football with concerns for player health and safety. Which means that the change can happen only if the players ask for it, presumably within the confines of the next round of CBA discussions.

Which means that, if the NFL and NFLPA can repair a chronically-frayed relationship by then, the league can unofficially ask the union to officially ask for more regular-season games, with the understanding that the league will make it worth their while.

Until then, look for Goodell to once again point out that the preseason can and should be reduced, but without doing so until it can be done at a time when, at the same time, the regular season expands accordingly.

10 responses to "Why does the NFL keep playing a four-week preseason?

  2. Easy to resolve in the next labor deal. 3 week preseason, 17 regular season games with 2 bye weeks, so a 19 week season. This pushes the Super Bowl to President’s Day weekend, so many more people will not have to go to work the following day. Use the 17th game as a way to get more games to other locations like London and Mexico City and then home team fans won’t lose a game like they do now.

    Such an easy, logical decision to make that would generate more revenue for owners and players. In other words, no chance of this happening!

  4. For years I’ve been saying that the NFL should just play two preseason games and add two regular season games to the schedule. There would actually be the same amount of games, so no revenue would be lost, but two more games would actually count in the standings. Same number of games overall, same amount of revenue, and two less uninteresting preseason games. What’s not to like?

  6. coaches will sit most of the starters then complain all of September how they didn’t have enough time to practice and get these guys ready. Completely ignoring that they sat said players.

  7. ” and I actually think that’s better for the fans.”

    Lawl. I love how #LyinRoger pretends this is all about the fans when it’s really about the greedy owners binky of an 18 game regular season.

  9. v2787 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    For years I’ve been saying that the NFL should just play two preseason games and add two regular season games to the schedule. There would actually be the same amount of games, so no revenue would be lost, but two more games would actually count in the standings. Same number of games overall, same amount of revenue, and two less uninteresting preseason games. What’s not to like?
    ______________________________________________________________________
    This will never happen. With CTE and injuries, there is no way the regular season will get extended. It’s been proposed and it’s been shot down by the players association. The idea above about 3 preseason games and an extra bye week could work though.

  10. Another part of the justification is the 90 man roster, where the league has felt obligated to give a huge amount of likely “street” players a chance to make a team/have film. However, IMO, it appears that a few “minor league” options are perhaps emerging, which might lessen the NFL’s obligation to these fringe players. They’ll at least be given the opportunity to have some tape at a lower level, as opposed to heading right back to the couch.

