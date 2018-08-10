A pair of helmet fouls involving Ito Smith show how prevalent it can be

Posted by Mike Florio on August 10, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The new helmet rules reared their ugly heads twice within a few plays on Friday night at MetLife Stadium. And the penalties reveal how prevalent the fouls will be, if the rules are enforced as written.

On a kickoff return following a Jets touchdown, New York cornerback Buster Skrine braced to tackle Falcons running back Ito Smith, who was returning the kick. Smith likewise braced for impact, with both players dropping their helmets, instinctively.

Skrine, who was injured due to the impact, received a 15-yard penalty for lowering the head to initiate contact. The officials easily could have flagged Smith for the same infraction.

Smith got a flag of his own, a few plays later. While attempting to make a block in the open field, Smith dropped his helmet and made what appeared to be incidental contact with his helmet to the midsection of a Jets defender. The officials flagged Smith for lowering his head to initiate contact.

Although the fouls can be brushed off as an example of the overofficious tendencies that referee Brad Allen predicted for the preseason, the outcome reflected a fair application of the rule as written. The players in question lowered the helmets to initiate contact and they made contact.

In neither case was the blow forcible or punishing or otherwise indicative of an intent to use the helmet as a weapon. But that doesn’t matter, because the rules contain no such requirements.

Which means that, if the officials apply the helmet rules as written, 15-yard chunks of field position routinely will be assessed throughout the season, with a very high potential that the outcome of a game will be affected by rules that make it difficult if not impossible to execute blocking and tackling maneuvers against a target that is moving.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “A pair of helmet fouls involving Ito Smith show how prevalent it can be

  1. The NFL has been damaging it’s brand for the past several seasons with constant rule changes and wildily inconsistent applications if suspensions. This new rule might be the final straw. The league NEVER admits mistakes & I think they would rather “cut off their nose to spite their face” rather than admit this rule is a mistake & do away with it in 2019. None of the penalties they have called for initiating contact with the helmet in this Falcons/Jets game have been brutal or vicious. They have basically been flagged for playing football as we’ve known it forever. Stop trying to make an inherently violent game safe. These are men & they know the risks of playing football & are well compensated for it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!