Are Patriots trying to give Gronk another incentive package?

Last year, the Patriots adjusted tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s contract with an incentive package carrying a maximum payout of $5.5 million. Gronkowski reached the goal when he become the Associated Press first-team All Pro.

This year, another adjusted deal for Gronkowski has long been expected. But it hasn’t happened. And the impediment could have something to do with the structure.

Case in point: The Patriots reportedly have given quarterback Tom Brady a $5 million incentive package. Which suggests that the team prefers to make the player earn the extra money, not bake it into the player’s base pay.

If that’s the case, it’s understandable why Gronkowski would balk. He made it through 2017 without an injury that derailed his ability to earn the full $5.5 million. This year, maybe he won’t be so lucky. So why hinge so much money to being able to play at a high level?

Gronkowski is due to make $8 million this year, and he’s under contract through 2019.