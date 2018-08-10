Bengals waive Austin Fleer, Ray Lawry

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they waived offensive tackle Austin Fleer and halfback Ray Lawry.

Lawry played in Thursday night’s game against the Bears and had one carry for 2 yards; Fleer did not play.

Both players are rookies who had signed as college free agents on May 11 this year. Fleer arrived out of Colorado Mesa University, and Lawry out of Old Dominion University.

Lawry rushed for 4,080 yards on 659 career carries at Old Dominion, while catching 60 passes for 496 yards. He scored 48 totals touchdowns.