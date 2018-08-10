Bill Belichick has nothing to say about Tom Brady’s back

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady supposedly has a sore back, which has been limiting his reps during training-camp practices. To the surprise of no one, coach Bill Belichick opted not to address the situation in a session with reporters the day after the team’s preseason opener.

“No,” Belichick said. “Sorry, Tom. I don’t.” (It’s nice to see Curran finally asking some hard-hitting, Shaughnessy-style questions.)

Teams have no obligation whatsoever to provide any information about injuries during the preseason. The requirement arises only in the days preceding the preseason opener, and even then the mandate is minimal.

So get used to knowing nothing until the Wednesday before Week One, at which time we’ll find out whether and to what extent Brady practices, and which body part may be hindering him.