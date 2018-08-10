Brett Hundley bounces back from last year with solid start

Getty Images

Brett Hundley impressed people as Aaron Rodgers‘ backup, at least until he had to play.

But after last year went so miserably wrong, the Packers quarterback began to show some promise again last night.

Hundley led the Packers on a touchdown drive to start the game, and finished 9-of-14 for 108 yards, with a touchdown and an interception and a passer rating of 81.8.

“I thought Brett Hundley did some really good things,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Michael Cohen of The Athletic. “Got us started with the big play there. Productive, decision-making was sound, and I thought clearly his tempo was the best of the three quarterbacks. We had the two sacks, which were the negative of his time in there. But I thought he played well.”

The interception (against the Titans starting secondary) came when he was under pressure (backup tackle Byron Bell missed his block badly), but otherwise his night was a good one. And after looking so lost in his nine games as starter last year, it was the kind of performance he needed to hold off trade acquisition DeShone Kizer.

“I think I had a great performance today,” Hundley said. “I was really pleased with it. Did some great things, drove the offense efficiently, did exactly what I wanted to do. For me, it’s just stacking and getting into next week and doing the same thing. I can’t have a performance like this and come out next week and be worse. I’ve got to keep getting better.

“I think with experience you gain anticipation, understanding, control. For me, things were so slow. The game slowed down. It was fun to go out there and go through my reads and be able to make the throws I need to make. I played a lot faster.”

And that got him back to earlier points in his career, when he played so well in preseasons.