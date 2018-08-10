Bucs agree to terms with cornerback Amari Coleman

Getty Images

The Bucs came to terms with cornerback Amari Coleman, giving them depth at a position lacking it.

Tampa Bay lost veteran corner Vernon Hargreaves to a groin injury Thursday night. The strain will keep Hargreaves out a few weeks.

“He’s going to miss a little bit,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Soft tissue and those are always sort of delicate, tricky type [injuries]. But it won’t be anything I don’t think that will keep him out from any real games.”

Coleman was most recently with the Lions. They waived him August 1.

He is an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan.