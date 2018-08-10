Bucs sign Aaron Davis, Colin Jeter

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced several roster moves Friday. None involved the three kickers they worked out after injuries in Thursday night’s game created bigger needs at other positions.

As reported earlier Friday, the team signed cornerback Amari Coleman in the wake of starter Vernon Hargreaves‘ groin injury. They also added cornerback Aaron Davis.

Tight end Colin Jeter joined the team, too.

The Bucs waived defensive end Kiante Anderson and tight end Jason Reese. They waived tight end Donnie Ernsberger with an injury designation.

Davis entered the league with the Giants as a college free agent out of Georgia.

Jeter originally entered the league with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2017. He the 2017 offseason with the Colts.