Bucs working out three kickers, including Nick Rose

Getty Images

One day, the Buccaneers might get their kicking situation resolved. Maybe.

The Bucs are working out three kickers today, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The tryouts were planned before Chandler Catanzaro missed an extra point and a 53-yard field against the Dolphins on Thursday night. (He did make field goals of 27 and 26 yards and converted two PATs.)

Tampa Bay began a search for a second kicker after waiving Trevor Moore on Monday.

Nick Rose, Joey Slye and Drew Brown got the call to workout for the Bucs. Rose is the only one of the three with NFL experience, having kicked in two games for the Chargers and eight games for Washington last season. He went 11-for-14 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points.

The Bucs have used five kickers the past three seasons, and Patrick Murray, Nick Folk, Roberto Aguayo, Connor Barth and Kyle Brindza combined to go 76-of-105 (72.4 percent) on field goals. They missed 11 extra points.

Murray was 19-of-23 last season with one missed PAT, but the Bucs were the only team to give up two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Tampa Bay had allowed only two returns of more than 100 yards in its 40-year history before Damiere Byrd went 103 yards and Alvin Kamara 106 against the Bucs last season.