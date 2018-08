Getty Images

The Cardinals have had an extra roster spot since putting center A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve, and they decided to fill it Friday.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals added cornerback Tim Scott.

Scott played in one game with the Giants last year, when cornerback Janoris Jenkins was suspended for failing to return from the bye week.

Scott has also spent time with the Cowboys, Browns, and Washington.