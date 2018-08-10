Colts lose rookie receiver Deon Cain to torn ACL

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver Deon Cain will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during Thursday night’s preseason game.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich announced this afternoon that Cain is done for the year.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Clemson, Cain had gained significant attention during training camp as a player who was impressing the coaching staff. The Colts were expecting Cain to be a contributor on the offense as a rookie.

The 22-year-old Cain, a very talented player whose draft stock slipped because of some off-field issues, was hurt after the first catch of his preseason debut.

Cain was one of two highly regarded rookie playmakers in the NFL who suffered torn ACLs on Thursday night. Washington also lost rookie running back Derrius Guice for the year with a torn ACL.