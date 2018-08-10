Colts safety Shamarko Thomas ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle’s David Moore

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts safety Shamarko Thomas was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver David Moore.

Moore was diving in an attempt to haul in a pass from Seattle rookie quarterback Alex McGough when Thomas dove and hit Moore squarely in the side of his helmet.

Moore was immediately attended to by trainers along Seattle’s sideline with Craig Wrolstad’s officiating crew determining Thomas’ hit was worthy of ejecting.

The phrase “lowering the helmet” was not used to describe Thomas’ ejection, only unnecessary roughness was announced as the reason for Thomas’ departure.

A lowering the head penalty was called on Seattle cornerback Akeem King earlier in the half when a muffed punt from Colts returner Nyheim Hines left Hines with his head down as King dove to make a tackle. King was not ejected from the game, only assessed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.