Derrius Guice tears ACL, will miss rookie season

AP

Washington was hoping for good news on Derrius Guice‘s knee injury, but it never came.

An MRI revealed the rookie running back tore his anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced. He will miss the 2018 season.

Washington also announced tight Manasseh Garner tore his ACL.

“Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019,” the team said in a statement.

Guice finished with six carries for 19 yards in Thursday’s preseason opener. A penalty wiped out the long run that ended with his injury. The initial diagnosis was a sprained MCL.

Guice was Washington’s second-round draft pick, and he was expected to play a big part in the run game.