Friday morning one-liners

Takeaways from Bills rookie QB Josh Allen’s first preseason game.

Dolphins LB Mike Hull hurt his knee on Thursday night.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman played 16 snaps against Washington.

A look at the Jets’ plans on the offensive line for Friday’s game.

Ravens WR Breshad Perriman said Thursday’s touchdown is a sign of things to come.

Finding positives from the Bengals’ preseason opener.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was happy to get his first game out of the way.

The Steelers got looks at three backup quarterbacks on Thursday night.

A review of Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s return to game action.

The Colts are waiting for word on RB Marlon Mack‘s injury.

The Jaguars offense got off on the right foot.

Thursday was a sharp start for the Titans offense.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph explained why LB Von Miller will play in the preseason opener.

The Chiefs made too many mistakes for head coach Andy Reid’s liking.

Chargers DL Isaac Rochell has dropped a lot of weight.

Five Raiders to watch in their first preseason outing.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got off to a good start.

Said Giants LB Olivier Vernon on first steps with the new defense, “It wasn’t anything that was different than before for the limited amount of time that we were out there, but it’s still good to get our feet wet a little bit and get back into pads and go against somebody that’s not on our team, so it felt good.”

There was a brief injury scare, but Eagles CB Sidney Jones checked out fine.

Washington RB Samaje Perine has to hold onto the ball.

CB Kyle Fuller’s interception return for a touchdown was a Bears highlight on Thursday.

Lions DT Maurice Hurst made a strong impression on Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

QB Brett Hundley‘s play was a highlight for the Packers.

Will the Vikings look outside the organization for a guard in light of Nick Easton‘s neck injury?

The Falcons play their first preseason game on Friday night.

Panthers WR D.J. Moore caught passes from three different quarterbacks on Thursday.

The Saints defense wasn’t happy with Thursday’s performance.

A look at how the Buccaneers quarterbacks fared on Thursday.

RB Chase Edmonds is bidding for a role on the Cardinals offense.

Rams QB Sean Mannion struggled against the Ravens.

Injuries were the main story for the 49ers in their preseason opener.

DL Rasheem Green had a promising debut for the Seahawks.