Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor “what you want your quarterback to be”

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield got his first NFL game action on Thursday night and threw a pair of touchdown passes during a performance that led to plenty of positive reviews once he left the game.

Before he entered the game, Tyrod Taylor made some praise-worthy plays of his own. Taylor went 5-of-5 for 99 yards and a touchdown over the first two Cleveland possessions and coach Hue Jackson found things beyond his play on the field that

“[I like] the way he comes into the locker room, the way he gets his teammates ready to play and rallying our guys as we go out there on the field,” Jackson said, via Ohio.com. “That’s what you want your quarterback to be. The thing I love about him is he’s the same guy all the time — very calm, understands what the situation is and knows how to go play. It just feels like a big-time NFL quarterback. That’s what he is.”

Opinions certainly vary on that last point, but even with Mayfield playing well there’s nothing to suggest that Taylor is going to be anything but the Browns’ starter come September.