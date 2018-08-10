Joe Flacco: Opening TD good for our confidence

Getty Images

After Thursday night’s game against the Rams, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it has been good to see the team’s starting offense playing well in practice but that he wants to see it in a game before drawing any bigger conclusions.

It will take more than one drive in a preseason game against a Rams defense missing most of its starters to know just what Baltimore’s offense has to offer, but the first taste was a good one. Joe Flacco completed 5-of-7 passes for 71 yards, including completions to new arrivals Michael Crabtree and John Brown, while leading the Ravens to a touchdown in his only work of the night.

“Once the regular season starts, this isn’t going to mean anything,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “But what it does for our confidence as a group, our confidence as a team, that will carry us pretty far into the season.”

Lamar Jackson followed Flacco and flashed his playmaking ability with a nine-yard touchdown run while going 7-of-18 for 119 yards. The run earned him good reviews and Harbaugh said the rookie will “continue to blossom” while playing behind Flacco this summer.