Josh Dobbs ignoring odds of making Steelers’ roster

AP

It’s a safe bet the Steelers won’t keep four quarterbacks. It’s also a virtual lock that rookie Mason Rudolph, as the highest drafted quarterback by the Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger, makes the 53-player roster.

Pittsburgh also is unlikely to part ways with Landry Jones, Roethlisberger’s backup since the Steelers drafted him in the fourth round in 2013.

That leaves Josh Dobbs as the odd-quarterback out.

“You can’t get into the numbers game,” Dobbs said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You just have to go out, make the most of your opportunities, lead the team down and drive the ball and score when you get the opportunity. That’s my goal.

“When I step on the field, I expect to score, whether or not there’s a quarterback competition going on. That’s how I play the game. We’re able to do that a lot [Thursday]. So I plan on doing that throughout the preseason when I get my opportunity.”

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in 2017, had a successful audition for other teams Thursday. He went 9-for-13 for 91 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Dobbs also ran for 19 yards on two carries.

If Dobbs continues to play well in the preseason, the Steelers could find interest on the trade market.