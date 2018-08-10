Julian Edelman calls first game back “a fun step”

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has admitted he’s not completely back to football shape, but he got back on the field last night.

Edelman played 16 snaps in last night’s preseason debut, though he wasn’t targeted by any passes from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. It was his first game action since last year’s torn ACL.

“It just was fun, the nerves were juiced and I was just excited to get out there and get to play football,” Edelman sai, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “It was just good to get out there and hit guys and have guys around you cutting on turf. It was definitely a fun step.”

The coming back from the ACL may take some more time, though he does have an extra month to get well.

He’ll miss the first four regular season games after his suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.