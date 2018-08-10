Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman won’t play tonight

AP

The Falcons announced receiver Julio Jones is among four players who won’t play for them tonight. Running back Devonta Freeman, kicker Matt Bryant and offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo also will not see any action.

Atlanta already had ruled out Bryant and Sambrailo earlier this week. Sambrailo has a hand injury, while Bryant’s injury is undisclosed.

But Jones made the trip, signing autographs in the end zone pregame.

“You know I’m going to be ready to go when the season starts,” Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In his first seven seasons, Jones played in the first preseason game four times. He sat out the team’s preseason opener in 2017, ’14 and ’13.