Kenny Stills: If NFL wants us to stand, stop blackballing Kaepernick and Reid

Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem before Thursday night’s preseason game, and he said afterward that if the NFL wants the players to stop kneeling, it should bring back the players who began the movement.

Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the anthem, and his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid was the first player to join him. Kaepernick and Reid now remain unsigned and out of the NFL. Stills said if Kaepernick and Reid were signed, it would go a long way toward engendering some good will between the players, who are adamant that they have the right to kneel, and the owners, who want every player to stand.

“It would take a lot, but I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest,” Reid said.

Realistically, it’s hard to see how that compromise could come about. The NFL isn’t going to tell the NFL Players Association, “We’ll stop blackballing Kaepernick and Reid if you’ll all agree to stop kneeling,” because that would require the NFL to admit it’s blackballing Kaepernick and Reid.

But if the owners want to convince the players that their concerns are being heard, one owner agreeing to offer contracts to Kaepernick and Reid would be an action that would speak louder than all the owners’ words.

65 responses to “Kenny Stills: If NFL wants us to stand, stop blackballing Kaepernick and Reid

  3. CK and ER are not being blackballed.

    CK just isn’t worth what he wants in salary.

    ER will get signed before the season starts.

  4. What a stupid thing to say. Reid might have a job if he could have gotten to Tennessee–something others were able to do. Kapernick was awful and these protesters always fail to mention the pig socks and Fidel Castro shirt.

    Besides, if they got jobs tomorrow they’d find another reason to kneel/protest every week from here until the end of time. Stills just made himself look ridiculous by making that statement. I thought it was about inequality? Do they even know for sure.

  5. Kenny Vaccaro JUST signed with Tennesee after an injury to a starter. Vaccaro rated higher than Reid by a Mile. Maybe if these were good players, we could have a legitimate discussion, but you’re talking a washed up QB and a 1st round bust at safety. Why isn’t Peterson on a team? How about Dez, you’re telling me he’s not being blackballed and is only getting offers from the Browns? These guys are freaking idiots.

  7. On a side note the NY FOOTBALL GIANTS should sign Eric Reid to put to rest this blackballin !

  11. or stop watching, Owners lose money, NFL loses money, players get paid less, then lets see what happens

  12. no one is blackballing. they are just not good enough to play. Stills has no idea what this movement was even about. Just because you bring back kap doesn’t mean everything is good to go.

  13. How many different causes do they have? You stand out of respect for this country and all that have sacrificed everything so you can play football. Damn sick of all these primadonnas!!

  15. So the protest is now about two players not signed/playing and not the social injustice it supposedly was about to begin with.

  19. It seems like different players are protesting different things—it is kind of hard to relate to a message that is unclear and that has no specific endpoint.

  20. Regardless of their stance, they drove away paying customers. They should be fired. Actions meet consequences.

  21. Gotcha now it’s about blackballing. It’s really become about people telling you it’s not the right way to go about protesting during the anthem but you geniuses will show us that you’re gonna do it. Nobody is gonna tell you what to do not the fans and especially not that damn trump. A couple of players get cut from a team and all these social hero’s would fold like a lawn chair.

  23. Nobody is blackballing these guys. They simply didn’t make the most of their opportunity when they were on a team.

    Every year there are 250-ish kids coming out of college looking for jobs in the NFL. That means a certain percentage of veteran players will need to step aside to make room for these kids on the roster.

    If these two knuckleheads would have focused more on their craft and less on pouting about things, they may still be employed.

  25. Black Supremacists never said a peep when Tebow was blackballed for his proselytizing Biblical Christianity. The Bible repudiates the Cultural Marxism the NFL has been promoting lately!

  29. So now the reason for the “protest” has changed to a couple players not having jobs. How about the player guarantee no media poo storm if/when Kapernick gets signed? That’s not a guarantee they can make. Are they willing to accept that the team can cut him due to excess media crap?

  30. I going to make a prediction.

    The teams that have player who keep kneeling and publicly mouthing off aren’t going to make the playoffs.

    All because of the effects of the disruption on their teams.

  31. Wait. I thought you were protesting because of social injustices? Now, it’s because Kaep couldn’t beat out Gabbert and Reid gets torched on the regular. Remember, BOTH guys had an opportunity to sign and chose not to. Kaep opted out and Reid didn’t wanna sign a one year deal with the Niners. But, I’m glad to know that the real reason you’re protesting is because youre upset your buddies can’t play.

  32. What a fool. He will be cut and he will scream “racism” in 2019.

    But him being a distraction to Coach Gase’s team will the true reason why.

    As Belichick said 4 years ago to a friend, “I am at a point in my career where I only want to work with people that I truly want to coach.”

  34. Somebody should probably tell Malcom Jenkins the protests are no longer about the wrong people in prison.

    Or was it police shooting people?

    Or Colin Kaepernick?

    Or Eric Reid?

    The only thing that should be raised is a hand to ask what the heck these players are protesting.

  35. At least a player has come out now and said that the kneeling message is no longer about the original meaning and now means whatever they need it to mean at that moment.

  39. Nobody is being blackballed. Kaep just flat out sucks (For Christ sake, he got benched for Blaine Gabbert of all people) and Eric Reid is average at best but has had several concussions and is not being as good as some people make it him out to be. Plus Reid would have probably been on a team by now if he had overvalued himself and jumped the gun on the whole collusion outcry when the safety market wasn’t that stellar

    Someone needs to tell Stills and anyone else who think they are being blackball that teams aren’t required to get someone just because you want them to. Kaep and Reid aren’t being signed due to being blackballed. They aren’t signed cause they suck, especially in Kaep’s case

  44. Kenny Stills had better pay attention to what’s going on with Kaep and Reid. He might be next. Let’s not act like he’s such a good receiver that his career couldn’t come to an abrupt end as well.

  46. lets get something clear play boy. kaepernick not getting black balled no more. he just cant compete after being out the game this long. eric reid is being black balled you cant tell me a a true blue Lsu dawg cant get a job!?!

  47. Kaepernick is just way too toxic at this point for any team to sign. There isn’t much good that can come from signing him. It’s not worth it. But of course they still get blasted for not signing him. It’s a no-win situation. Eric Reid might still sign somewhere.

  52. If they never get back into the league, does this mean this thing is going to on forever ? Good grief why can’t you all just play football?!

  53. As of today, 114 African Americans were killed by police in 2018 in ALL of the U.S.. 414 were killed (not by the police) in Chicago during the same time frame.

    If these players really want a cause and really care about black lives, focus on the latter and not the former.

    Unfortunately, Randy Moss can find a tie big enough for 414 names.

  54. Why should a team be blackmailed into signing these two. If they are coerced into signing one and/or both isn’t that the same as the supposed blackballing/??

  57. Oh, so now they’re protesting the US national anthem because two players aren’t signed.

    Ask Kaepernick why he said nothing when his girlfriend sent a racist tweet directed at Ray Lewis and Steve Bisciotti when the Ravens were about to sign him.

  58. Pats fan, and when Brady retires so will I. The rest of the NFL bores me with their play and news.

  59. Liberalsruineverything says:
    August 10, 2018 at 4:13 pm
    What does a backup 2 down safety a Vegan Communist that doesn’t like football anymore have to do with it?
    ——————–
    You’re really bad at this. Kick rocks troll.

  62. Well said, Kenny Stills. They are fighting for all the injustices done around the world to black people and Kap & Eric Reid. Racism is real and the comments above small minded to realize it.

  63. Kenny Stills confirms that “they take a knee” to blackmail. I love the NFL but Fidell GoodelL & Kenny Stills Cabal’s actions/lack there of are repulsive & repugnant. I really do hope now that NFL attendance & viewers fall off a cliff so this is in the rear view mirror shortly.

  64. if ER had made it to the actual interview he might have been signed. they went to vaccaro after Reid had problems getting there

  65. So now we’re kneeling to show solidarity with CK and ER. Got it!
    I thought it was about racial inequities or police brutality or TO not getting into the Hall on the 1st try.

Leave a Reply

