LeSean McCoy’s ex still looking for “justice to be served”

Getty Images

Things have gone quiet regarding the case involving Bills running back LeSean McCoy, but his ex-girlfriend spoke out on social media this morning saying she’s not letting it go and wants “justice to be served.”

Delicia Cordon was injured during a July 10 home invasion at the Georgia property McCoy owns. McCoy was in Florida training at the time and has denied involvement, but Cordon said during her 911 call she though McCoy might have orchestrated the attack.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the message from Cordon thanked those who supported her and those who had been “arguing in [her] defense with the most ignorant individuals ever.”

The league said they were investigating the situation, but no word has come from New York. Police in Georgia haven’t named any suspects in the case. McCoy was in uniform last night but didn’t play int he Bills’ preseason opener.

Bills owner Kim Pegula told The Athletic earlier this week: “Like we’ve said, it’s an investigation that’s going to be ongoing. Actually, I’m surprised we really haven’t heard anything more from it, but it’s kind of out of our hands right now.”

The team has said they’re comfortable letting McCoy practice, and he said he was confident he’d play in the regular season opener.